The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

EA's Simpsons Win Golden Trailer Award

With Halo 3's "Believe" ad campaign winning advertising awards left and right, it's time for EA to step up to the award podium, or at least EA's trailer producers, Hammer Creative. They've just been awarded the "Best Video Game Trailer" award at the 9th Annual Golden Trailer Awards for their The Simpsons Game: Medal of Homer trailer. A spoof of EA's own Medal of Honour series, the ad features Bart and Homer invading Franchise, belching, and scratching their asses...truly the hallmarks of a truly great trailer, ever since Humphrey Bogart garlic-burped in Ingrid Bergman's face in the classic Casablanca teaser. Hammer Creative is no stranger to the Golden Trailer Awards, having won last year for the trailer to Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Double Agent and the year before for The Godfather: The Game. Hit the jump to see the award-winning clip in all its pristine glory.

GOLDEN TRAILER AWARDS HONOUR THE YEAR'S BEST TRAILERS IN NINTH ANNUAL AWARDS SHOW

Hammer Creative Takes Home "Best Video Game Trailer" Award

MAY 12, 2008, LOS ANGELES: Hammer Creative has been honored with the award for the year's "Best Video Game Trailer" at the 9th Annual Golden Trailer Awards for their THE SIMPSONSTM GAME: MEDAL OF HOMER (Electronic Arts) trailer. This win marks the third year in a row that Hammer Creative has garnered this prestigious recognition, and is preceded by Best Video Game Trailer awards for THE GODFATHER: THE GAME (2006) and TOM CLANCY'S SPLINTER CELL: DOUBLE AGENT (2007). "It's a real tribute to our video game team, led by Scott Hayman and Jim Botko, that we have had such consistent, long term creative success in the video game arena," commented Hammer Creative founder Mark Pierce. "EA has been a terrific partner and we look forward to our continued relationship with them."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles