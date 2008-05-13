EA's Simpsons Win Golden Trailer Award

With Halo 3's "Believe" ad campaign winning advertising awards left and right, it's time for EA to step up to the award podium, or at least EA's trailer producers, Hammer Creative. They've just been awarded the "Best Video Game Trailer" award at the 9th Annual Golden Trailer Awards for their The Simpsons Game: Medal of Homer trailer. A spoof of EA's own Medal of Honour series, the ad features Bart and Homer invading Franchise, belching, and scratching their asses...truly the hallmarks of a truly great trailer, ever since Humphrey Bogart garlic-burped in Ingrid Bergman's face in the classic Casablanca teaser. Hammer Creative is no stranger to the Golden Trailer Awards, having won last year for the trailer to Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Double Agent and the year before for The Godfather: The Game. Hit the jump to see the award-winning clip in all its pristine glory.

GOLDEN TRAILER AWARDS HONOUR THE YEAR'S BEST TRAILERS IN NINTH ANNUAL AWARDS SHOW Hammer Creative Takes Home "Best Video Game Trailer" Award MAY 12, 2008, LOS ANGELES: Hammer Creative has been honored with the award for the year's "Best Video Game Trailer" at the 9th Annual Golden Trailer Awards for their THE SIMPSONSTM GAME: MEDAL OF HOMER (Electronic Arts) trailer. This win marks the third year in a row that Hammer Creative has garnered this prestigious recognition, and is preceded by Best Video Game Trailer awards for THE GODFATHER: THE GAME (2006) and TOM CLANCY'S SPLINTER CELL: DOUBLE AGENT (2007). "It's a real tribute to our video game team, led by Scott Hayman and Jim Botko, that we have had such consistent, long term creative success in the video game arena," commented Hammer Creative founder Mark Pierce. "EA has been a terrific partner and we look forward to our continued relationship with them."