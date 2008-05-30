Eat Fahey's Tattoo

Even though I began at Kotaku maybe a little over four weeks ago, I think this is the day I am truly inaugurated, as I post my very first cake picture.

Moxie Girl tipped us off about this Final Fantasy Black Mage/White Mage cake. As I'm weak in the knees over buttercream, normally I'd find this very delicious, but now it just makes me think of Fahey's blood and arm hair.

I feel like a real part of the family now!