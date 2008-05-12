EB Games Australia Reckons Sept 2008 For Rock Band

EA may be staying quiet on the Oz release date for Rock Band, but that hasn't stopped retailers from closing their eyes, spinning their hands around and stabbing a finger at the calendar.

EB's the latest to have a go, with its new and improved website offering September 2008 as a possibility. The arse-end of the year is the only hint we've had over the last couple of months, so September is as good a guess as any.

