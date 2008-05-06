EBGames Australia Gets New Website

About a day from now, EBGames.com.au will relaunch with not only a new look, but much needed upgrades. The updated site will include an improved catalogue browser, trade-in viewer and best of all - drop down menus.

Okay, it's really hard to make this exciting, especially as drop down menus are, by nature, pretty damn boring. I'm sure everyone who uses the site on a regular basis will get a lot out of it, or at least, convince themselves they're getting a lot out of it.

[Thanks Benjamin]