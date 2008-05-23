ECA To Support Gamer "Chapters"

The Entertainment Consumers Association will now support chapter organisations created by its members, it announced today. The ECA hopes to create new networks by which consumers within the same area can connect with one another, participate in ECA-sponsored LAN parties, fundraisers and other events.
The ECA has also stepped up to advocate a social network for politically-minded gamers, taking over the National Association forthe Protection of Video Games group on Facebook and hosting a new "action center" on its website that aims to support gamers in contacting elected officials and becoming involved in legislation.
The Entertainment Consumers Association (ECA) Sponsors Regional Chapters to Empower Gamers
Community-driven ECA Chapters Aim to Create Networks of Passionate Gamers
WILTON, Conn.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—The Entertainment Consumers Association (ECA), the non-profit organisation that represents video game enthusiasts, today announced their support of chapter organizations created by ECA members.
These newly formed networks give consumers the opportunity to connect with like-minded gamers in their area. Participation is open to activities like ECA-sponsored LAN parties, fund-raisers and contests in addition to attending local events, conferences and shows. ECA chapters are forming now in local gaming communities and college campuses all across the country. They adopt the collective goal of educating the community on political issues that directly affect the interactive entertainment industry and broadening the ECA's mission - to give gamers a voice.
"With over 40 ECA chapters already formed and many more on the way, we're incredibly encouraged by the number of gamers that have taken the initiative and embraced our vision," said Thomas Valentino, ECA Chapter Relations. "In the coming months, we plan to coordinate group advocacy efforts that continue to preserve our rights as gamers."
A variety of community benefits are offered to all ECA members. Chapter members and presidents will be able to take advantage of an active social network by participating in meetings and activities involving passionate and politically charged gaming fans in their area. ECA chapter members can also benefit by gaining access to a larger professional network that can lead to career and educational opportunities in the gaming industry.
In addition to their support of chapter organizations, the ECA recently took over the National Association for the Protection of Video Games (NAPVG), a Facebook group consisting of politically-minded gamers that are making their voices heard. Serving the needs of these individuals and others who share the same passion, the ECA website now hosts an "action center" page where gamers everywhere can contact elected officials and become involved in pending state and national legislation and issues that affect the gaming community.
For more information on the ECA, local chapters or to take action and sign up for membership, please visit: www.theeca.com.
