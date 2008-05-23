ECA To Support Gamer "Chapters"

The Entertainment Consumers Association will now support chapter organisations created by its members, it announced today. The ECA hopes to create new networks by which consumers within the same area can connect with one another, participate in ECA-sponsored LAN parties, fundraisers and other events.

The ECA has also stepped up to advocate a social network for politically-minded gamers, taking over the National Association forthe Protection of Video Games group on Facebook and hosting a new "action center" on its website that aims to support gamers in contacting elected officials and becoming involved in legislation.

