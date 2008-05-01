echochrome? Thursday!

As the minimal headline suggests, Sony's long awaited Escher-esque 3D puzzler echochrome will arrive digitally on North American shores tomorrow. The PlayStation 3 and PSP versions will each ring up at $US9.99 and features 56 platform specific, ultimately controller flinging puzzles. I'm off to sell a pint to scrounge up the funds for both.
