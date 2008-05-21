Epic Snags Undertow Developer Chair Entertainment Group

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Utah-based Chair Entertainment Group, developers of Xbox Live Arcade title Undertow, have been acquired by Epic Games, the companies announced today. Through the agreement, Chair becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Epic, keeping the Chair name while developing Unreal Engine titles.

"Chair's stylised approach to creating games is further enhanced by their ability to stretch our technology in new directions that not only help in creating amazing gaming experiences but also demonstrate the power and versatility of the Unreal Engine," said Epic VP Mark Rein. "We are thrilled to bring the Chair team into the Epic family, and look forward to working with them to create original new games that continue to innovate and inspire."

Chair was founded in 2005, led by directors Donald and Geremy Mustard and CEO Ryan Holmes. Prior to launching Undertow on XBLA, Chair collaborated with author Orson Scott Card on its Empires property, with games and feature films planned around the novel Card wrote in 2006.

"Our team has long admired Epic for its ability to shape the game industry with its innovative technology and first-rate video game offerings," said Chair's Holmes. "We share Epic's passion for creating ground-breaking game play experiences and are excited for the opportunity to partner with a truly visionary company."

