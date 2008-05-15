The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Epic "Want To Do A Much Better Job" On Gears 2's Story

If you dug Gears of War for what it was - and hey, it was a great shooter - move along. Nothing to see here. If, however, you need a little context for your button-pressing, and were left cold by the first game's hole-riddled story, read on! Kudo Tsunoda, from Microsoft, has said that the team working on Gears 2 are aware of the first game's narrative shortcomings, and are working super-hard on fleshing things out for the sequel:

Whether it's the development of the story or the additions of the new characters, there'll be a lot more for everybody to enjoy out of the whole story experience.

Hey, who knows, with Josh Ortega (who has written for comics like Spiderman, Batman and the KOTOR prequel for Dark Horse) on writing duties, who am I to argue.

Gears 2 story will be "much better" - Tsunoda [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles