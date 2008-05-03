ESRB Rates EarthBound For Wii VC

Here's one future Wii Virtual Console update I cannot wait to write up. The ESRB has recently posted a rating for the classic Super Nintendo RPG EarthBound for the Nintendo Wii. The sequel to the Japanese-only game Mother, the game tells the story of Ness and company as they fight to gather the powers of the Earth to defeat the evil alien Giygas. With a compelling humor, an original setting, and some damn fine graphics for a Super Nintendo game, EarthBound is widely considered to be one of the greatest role-playing games of all time...and now it is rated E for Everyone. There really is only one reason an older game gets a Wii rating via the ESRB, so expect EarthBound to arrive on the Wii Virtual Console sometime in the near future.
The Entertainment Software Rating Board [Official Site - Thanks Andrew!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink