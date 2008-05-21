Oh, of course it wasn't a rumour. It's fact. Europe will be getting three new shades of DS next month, with Nintendo confirming that a red, lime green and light blue DS Lite will go on sale on June 13. The light blue's not much of a surprise, since it's been available in other markets for a while, and the red is just fine, but having had a day to think it over, that lime green one's simply wonderful. Has me thinking summery drinks, and lazy sunsets.
Europe Gets Three New DS Colours
