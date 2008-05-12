Europe Getting Metal Gear Solid 4 Goodies

Europe dwellers, listen up! Konami is launching a special pre-order campaign as well as rolling out a limited collector's pack. Those who pre-order the game at selected retailers get a Metal Gear Saga Vol. 2 documentary DVD. The limited edition collector's pack includes a soundtrack CD, six inch Snake figure and a making-of Blu-ray disc. Hit the jump for the full press release and pricing info. Oooooh, pricing info. How exciting!

Metal Gear Solid 4: Limited Edition and Pre-Order Campaign confirmed for UK

Metal Gear Saga Vol. 2 leading a Pre-Sales initiative

Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH has announced two innovative initiatives for the forthcoming launch of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots for PLAYSTATION®3 on June 12th.

In advance of the game's release, Konami has unveiled a pre-order campaign, which will be allied with key retail partners throughout Europe. Consumers who pre-order a copy of Metal Gear Solid 4 can receive an exclusive DVD entitled Metal Gear Saga Vol. 2. This seven-part documentary details the origins of previous Metal Gear games and the evolution of Hideo Kojima's epic series. This gripping documentary offers a valuable insight into the series and the history of Metal Gear's iconic hero, Snake.

Scheduled for release on June 12, Konami will also produce a Limited Edition collector's package. Destined to be a highly sought-after compilation, the package includes a soundtrack CD, a 6" Old Snake action figurine, and an exclusive 'Making Of' Blu-ray disc. The Blu-ray disc contains two high-definition documentaries which offer a candid, behind-the-scenes look at the development of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, with interviews with series creator Hideo Kojima and key Kojima Productions personnel. The Limited Edition will carry a £79.99 RRP.

"Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is rightly seen as the stand-out title for 2008, and we were determined to come up with something special for its launch," commented Martin Schneider, European Marketing Director for Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH. "With interest so high, it is only right that we reward fans of the series for pre-ordering the game, and the Metal Gear Saga DVD is a stunning look at how the series has evolved into the phenomenon it has become. Likewise, the Limited Edition is a celebration of all things Metal Gear, and will be prized by those who buy it."