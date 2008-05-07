Europe Getting MGS4 Bundle After All

Aww Europe, did you really think Sony would leave you out of the Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots PlayStation 3 bundle loop? Of course not! Come June 12th, European gamers will be able to get their hands on their own MGS4 bundle, complete with PlayStation 3, SixAxis controller, and of course, a copy of the game. Not the most exciting bundle really, but hey, it's a bundle allright. The pack will be priced at 439.99 Euros, perfect for any fan of the series who managed to hold out on picking up the console until now.