Aww Europe, did you really think Sony would leave you out of the Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots PlayStation 3 bundle loop? Of course not! Come June 12th, European gamers will be able to get their hands on their own MGS4 bundle, complete with PlayStation 3, SixAxis controller, and of course, a copy of the game. Not the most exciting bundle really, but hey, it's a bundle allright. The pack will be priced at 439.99 Euros, perfect for any fan of the series who managed to hold out on picking up the console until now.
Europe Getting MGS4 Bundle After All
FUCK THIS!
I live in Australia and I can't be bothered with this crap anymore. I waited patiently and hoping that SCEE would do us good by giving us a DS3 and good HDD size of PS3 in the bundle. Especially considering the price we would have to pay for the bundle.
Screw BR Movies/DVD, can always get the drive for my PC. I'm just gonna import the US limited edition if I can get it, otherwise I'll just get the normal US bundle.
Apparently US/JAP PS3 also work in 220~240v environment!!!