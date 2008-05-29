Europe Now A Bigger Gaming Market Than The US

Europe, take a bow. That Nielsen report from the other day, the one which gave us all kinds of neat statistics on European gamers, also gives us one piece of information that's much more important: the fact that Europe has overtaken the US in terms of market size. And not even all of Europe, just the European Union, since Nielsen's poll only included countries from the continental body. Turns out that in 2007, gaming pulled in $US 11.4 billion in the EU, compared to "only" $US 10.7 billion in the US. That figure puts the EU second only to Asia in terms of size, where $US 11.5 billion in gaming revenue was generated during 2007. The figure's probably skewed by the fact there are nearly 500,000,000 people in the EU, who in US dollar terms are paying almost double what Americans are, but hey, we're here for numbers, not nitpicking.

EU is second largest videogaming territory [GI.biz]