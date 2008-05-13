European WiiWare Launch Lineup A Little Bigger, A Little Different

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Unlike Nintendo of America, Nintendo Europe are giving PAL customers a little time to prepare for WiiWare's launch, by announcing their first lineup of games for the service a week in advance (European launch is May 20). Europeans will be getting eight games instead of six, and while they won't be getting Defend Your Castle or VIP Blackjack, they will be getting Dr Mario, Germ Buster, Pirates: The Key of Dreams, Toki Tori and Star Soldier R. Full lineup after the jump.

Dr. Mario & Germ Buster - 1000 Wii Points
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life as a King (Square Enix) - 1500 Wii Points
LostWinds (Frontier) - 1000 Wii Points
Pirates: The Key of Dreams
Pop (Nnooo) - 700 Wii Points
Star Soldier R (Hudson) - 800 Wii Points
Toki Tori (Two Tribes)
TV Show King (Gameloft) - 1000 Wii Points

European WiiWare launch line-up [Eurogamer]

