Even Bagel Buyers Can't Escape the GTA IV Hype. In yet one more example of Rockstar Games keeping "quiet" on Grand Theft Auto IV's release, it seems that you can't do anything as simple as ordering a bagle in New York City without being subjected to the game's marketing. Reader Christy lets us know that the simple act of trying to pick up an "everything" is an attempt to sell one more copy of GTA IV. What's next? Coffee? Oh, wait... [Flickr]
