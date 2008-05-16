Even Spielberg Cannot Beat BioShock's Mysterious God Spider (Huh?)

Yes, yes, Steven Spielberg likes games, blah, blah, blah. A GQ Magazine feature on Spielberg's Indy Jones star Shia LaBeouf sheds some light on the way the filmmaker plays games. From the article:
LaBeouf kept following the calls until he got to the director's office. And there was the master himself: shoes off, socks on, dressed in shooting gear, but sitting behind a computer, stuck on the fifteenth level of a first-person shooter called BioShock.
"This is like months to get to this level, and he can't get past this one little mysterious spider god, and he's losing his mind. He's like, 'I can't do it, Shia! I can't do it.' "
LaBeouf, who got into acting at age 12 partly because he wanted to make enough money to buy himself a Sega Genesis, had found himself a soul mate.
Bwah? The 15th level of BioShock? There are 15 levels in BioShock? And mysterious spider gods? Guess Spielberg really is losing his mind!
LaBeouf Article [GQ Thanks, Brendan!]
According to imdb Shia would of been 12 in '98. So why would a kid want a Genesis a year after it had been discontinued and surely a parent could of afforded the $10 they would have been going for at the time.