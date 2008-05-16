Even Spielberg Cannot Beat BioShock's Mysterious God Spider (Huh?)

Yes, yes, Steven Spielberg likes games, blah, blah, blah. A GQ Magazine feature on Spielberg's Indy Jones star Shia LaBeouf sheds some light on the way the filmmaker plays games. From the article:

LaBeouf kept following the calls until he got to the director's office. And there was the master himself: shoes off, socks on, dressed in shooting gear, but sitting behind a computer, stuck on the fifteenth level of a first-person shooter called BioShock.

"This is like months to get to this level, and he can't get past this one little mysterious spider god, and he's losing his mind. He's like, 'I can't do it, Shia! I can't do it.' "

LaBeouf, who got into acting at age 12 partly because he wanted to make enough money to buy himself a Sega Genesis, had found himself a soul mate.