EW Writer Displays Epic Prince Of Persia Ignorance

I cannot imagine that someone who makes at least a part of their living on the internet could possibly be as out of touch as Entertainment Weekly's Simon Vozick-Levinson, who posted an article discussing the upcoming movie based on "classic computer game Prince of Persia." Especially considering that simply typing the name of the movie - Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - into your browser brings up the video game immediately.
Still, I gotta wonder how they're going to make a movie out of this. As I recall, there wasn't much in the way of a plot to develop: Prince fights off menacing dude with scimitar, Prince leaps from one vertiginous ledge to another, Prince gulps down life-saving potion, Prince fights off two menacing dudes with scimitars at the same time... Apparently the big-screen version is going to introduce a quest for "a gift from the gods that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world," which sounds a little more like a compelling narrative.
I want to believe it was written tongue-in-cheek, but then a later post by the author on a viral Indiana Jones Lego video fails to mention what happens when you type "Lego Indiana Jones" into google. I understand that gaming can be a whole other world to the uninitiated, but this is just ridiculous.
Who's looking forward to the 'Prince of Persia' movie? [EW Popwatch Blog - Thanks Mickey!]
