Expert Says Children Should Be Banned From Wii Fit

Remember the little girl that Wii Fit called fat? Sure you do! Now, at least one expert is calling Nintendo out on using BMI to judge whether younger players are overweight or not. Tam Fry of the National Obesity Forum is even calling for kiddos to be banned from Wii Fit. According to Fry:
I'm absolutely aghast that children are being told they are fat... BMI is far from perfect but with children it simply should not be used... A child's BMI can change every month and it is perfectly possible for a child to be stocky, yet still very fit... I would be very concerned if children were using this game and I believe it should carry a warning for parents.
Nintendo's response after the jump:
Nintendo would like to apologise to any customers offended by the in-game terminology used to classify a player's current BMI status, as part of the BMI measurement system integrated into Wii Fit.
Wii Fit is still capable of measuring the BMI for people aged between two and 20 but the resulting figures may not be entirely accurate for younger age groups due to varying levels of development.
Obesity Expert [Daily Mail via videogaming247][Pic]
Tam Fry is right. We should not tell children they are fat. We should comfort them and give them a cookie.
We should placate them and wait 30 years and then tell their widow and small childrent that their daddy/husband/mother/wife died of a heart attack at 45 because we didn't want to crush their self image as a child.
This is the first generation that has a shorter life expectancy then their parents and some quack wants to restrict them from something that might actually get them moving?
Tam Fry should be banned from public forums and forced to work in a ward where 40 year olds are dying from cardiac disease, diabetes and stroke.
Idiots annoy me