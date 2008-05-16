The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Expert Says Children Should Be Banned From Wii Fit

Remember the little girl that Wii Fit called fat? Sure you do! Now, at least one expert is calling Nintendo out on using BMI to judge whether younger players are overweight or not. Tam Fry of the National Obesity Forum is even calling for kiddos to be banned from Wii Fit. According to Fry:

I'm absolutely aghast that children are being told they are fat... BMI is far from perfect but with children it simply should not be used... A child's BMI can change every month and it is perfectly possible for a child to be stocky, yet still very fit... I would be very concerned if children were using this game and I believe it should carry a warning for parents.

Nintendo's response after the jump:

Nintendo would like to apologise to any customers offended by the in-game terminology used to classify a player's current BMI status, as part of the BMI measurement system integrated into Wii Fit.

Wii Fit is still capable of measuring the BMI for people aged between two and 20 but the resulting figures may not be entirely accurate for younger age groups due to varying levels of development.

Obesity Expert [Daily Mail via videogaming247][Pic]

Comments

  • Inverse137 Guest

    Tam Fry is right. We should not tell children they are fat. We should comfort them and give them a cookie.

    We should placate them and wait 30 years and then tell their widow and small childrent that their daddy/husband/mother/wife died of a heart attack at 45 because we didn't want to crush their self image as a child.

    This is the first generation that has a shorter life expectancy then their parents and some quack wants to restrict them from something that might actually get them moving?

    Tam Fry should be banned from public forums and forced to work in a ward where 40 year olds are dying from cardiac disease, diabetes and stroke.

    Idiots annoy me

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles