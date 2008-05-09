Fallen Empire: Legions In InstantAction



InstantAction.com draws closer and closer to the wide release of the Tribes-channeling Fallen Empire: Legions, a first-person shooter with jet packs for the innovative web-based gaming community. It's not a bad little game, if a bit simplistic in its current form. The only thing missing from it right now are large groups of people to play it, but that should be rectified once it finally emerges from private beta testing. Looking good so far!