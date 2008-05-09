The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Fallen Empire: Legions In InstantAction


InstantAction.com draws closer and closer to the wide release of the Tribes-channeling Fallen Empire: Legions, a first-person shooter with jet packs for the innovative web-based gaming community. It's not a bad little game, if a bit simplistic in its current form. The only thing missing from it right now are large groups of people to play it, but that should be rectified once it finally emerges from private beta testing. Looking good so far!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles