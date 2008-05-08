Fallout 3 Grabs Big-Name Composer For Soundtrack

Bethesda Softworks' upcoming Fallout 3 will feature an original soundtrack from composer Inon Zur, the company announced today. Who's Zur? He's done a number of orchestral soundtracks for games, TV and film, notably Crysis, EverQuest II: Rise of Kunark, Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts and Naruto: Rise of a Ninja to name a few.

Nothing like ominous orchestral tunes to help you get your atmospheric post-apocalypse on, right?

Hit the jump for the full release.

May 7, 2008 (Rockville, MD) — Bethesda Softworks®, a ZeniMax Media company, announced today that Inon Zur has created the original musical score for Bethesda Softworks' highly anticipated post-apocalyptic video game, Fallout® 3. Zur, an award-winning composer, has created numerous scores for films, television, and new media.

"We've wanted to work with Inon for a long time," said Todd Howard executive producer of Fallout 3. "He brings so much to the table, in terms of his talent, background, and the music that's influenced him. He's created a score that has epic sweep; from the lonely ambience of the wasteland to dramatic fights for survival."

Fallout 3 features one of the most realised game worlds ever created. Create any kind of character you want and explore the open wastes of post-apocalyptic Washington, D.C. Every minute is a fight for survival as you encounter Super Mutants, Ghouls, Raiders, and other dangers of the Wasteland.

"Fallout 3 is one of the most engaging and demanding projects I've scored," said Inon Zur. "It was very rewarding to put all my creative energy into supporting Bethesda's vision for the game. I'm very proud of the outcome, and look forward to sharing the music with the players."

In addition to scoring a number of best-selling video games, Zur's music has been featured in many high-profile projects including Hollywood film trailers, network television productions, CGI movies, and symphony concerts. Most recently, Zur has composed music for CBS' 'Ghost Whisperer: The Other Side' TV webisode series as well as the Marvel Kids webisodes for 'IRON MAN'.

Currently under development at Bethesda Game Studios - creators of award-winning The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion®, the 2006 Game of the Year - Fallout 3 is slated for release this Fall on Xbox 360®video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, and Games for Windows.

Fallout® 3 has not yet been rated by the ESRB. For more information on Fallout 3, visit http://fallout.bethsoft.com.

For more information on Inon Zur visit http://www.inonzur.com/.

About Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks, part of the ZeniMax Media Inc. family of companies, is a premier developer and worldwide publisher of interactive entertainment software and has produced numerous award-winning titles, most recently with 2006 PC and Xbox 360® Game of the Year and RPG of the Year, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion®, and the 2002 PC and Xbox® Game of the Year and RPG of the Year, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrrowind®. Among Bethesda's more popular franchises are The Elder Scrolls® series and Fallout®, as well as its licensed properties, such as Star Trek®. Its product line spans the sports, racing, RPG, strategy, and action genres. For more information on Bethesda Softworks' products, visit www.bethsoft.com.

Fallout® 3 © 2008 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax and related logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Fallout and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bethesda Softworks LLC in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other product and company names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. All Rights Reserved