Far Cry 2: No Girls Allowed

Far Cry 2, Ubisoft's answer to Grand Theft Auto meets Mercenaries 2, has a lot going for it from its enormous 50-square kilometre map to its use of animal AI. Another neat feature is how they've decided to deal with the player character.

In Far Cry 2 you can't customise the way you look, instead you get to choose to play nine of the dozen characters that inhabit the game as friends. Depending on who you choose it changes some of the 75 or so side missions you can play through.

But why only nine of the dozen characters in the game? Because the other three are women.

"There are so many lines of dialog that they would have had to rescript and record if we let people play as a female," I was told.

Wow, that's not going to go over well.

Comments

  • The Hon. Reverend Fred Gherkin Guest

    Oh no, you can't play as Lara Croft Mk II

    Somebody stop the presses!

    0
  • Wombat Guest

    @Cosmitz
    React how? Flip out and shoot everyone in sight?
    Yeah, THAT's not sexist or anything.

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    Who wants to play as a female anyway?

    Well a female gamer i guess, but what are the numbers on that for this sort of fps?

    Spend your time and money making the game better than worry about crap like that. Their are plenty of games that force you to play as a female.

    0
  • Teh Guy Guest

    I love playing as a girl, it gets old being a dude in a video game, every time you play.

    And besides, I know a lot of female gamers, and this upsets even me. I was hoping for a female character :(

    Well, at least they're in the game, in some form (why only 3 though?) There had better be more on the enemy side :P

    0

