Fashion Model, Sticker Pictures, Infrared

*Sigh* Yes, that's a sticker picture of me and Koakuma Ageha fashion model Rina Sakurai. Interviewed her in late April for work! Nice girl, very smart. Her blog is here.
Wondering what the latest purikura (sticker pictures) trend hitting Japanese arcades is? Click over to Wired for a blink-and-you'll-miss-it short piece I wrote about downloadable sticker picture machines.
Downloading Sticker Booth Pics [Wired]
