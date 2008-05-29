Fatal Frame IV Gets A Release Date

We've just seen scans for the upcoming Fatal Frame IV - now CVG reports a July 31 release date in Japan. An updated release schedule from Nintendo of Japan has set a date for the next instalment in the ghostly photoshooting series, called Project Zero in Japan. The Nintendo-published collaboration between series director Shibata Makoto and Grasshopper Manufacture virtuoso Goichi Suda will be a Wii exclusive.
The updated Nintendo of Japan release schedule also indicates a Wii title called Wario Land Shake, slated for July 24, and, as Kotaku previously reported, Rhythm Tengoku Gold, set for the 31st.
By the way, Kotaku readers: The Fatal Frame series is more terrifying than Silent Hill. True or false? Discuss.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink