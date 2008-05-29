Fatal Frame IV Gets A Release Date

We've just seen scans for the upcoming Fatal Frame IV - now CVG reports a July 31 release date in Japan. An updated release schedule from Nintendo of Japan has set a date for the next instalment in the ghostly photoshooting series, called Project Zero in Japan. The Nintendo-published collaboration between series director Shibata Makoto and Grasshopper Manufacture virtuoso Goichi Suda will be a Wii exclusive.

The updated Nintendo of Japan release schedule also indicates a Wii title called Wario Land Shake, slated for July 24, and, as Kotaku previously reported, Rhythm Tengoku Gold, set for the 31st.

By the way, Kotaku readers: The Fatal Frame series is more terrifying than Silent Hill. True or false? Discuss.

