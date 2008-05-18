The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Fear and Loathing in World 1-1

With great apologies to the late Hunter S. Thompson, for the out-of-context riffing.

"Luigi had taken his shirt off and was pouring beer on his chest. ... We had two bags of fire flowers, 75 mushrooms, five invincibility stars ... And suddenly there was a terrible roar all around us and the sky was full of what looked like huge winged turtles, all swooping and screeching and diving around the car ...

Update: The picture's artist is suzyage4. He says he drew the above image back in 2005. It's still timely — Mario is timeless after all.

Super Mario Las Vegas [The Off Topic Forum]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles