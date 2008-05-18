Fear and Loathing in World 1-1

With great apologies to the late Hunter S. Thompson, for the out-of-context riffing.

"Luigi had taken his shirt off and was pouring beer on his chest. ... We had two bags of fire flowers, 75 mushrooms, five invincibility stars ... And suddenly there was a terrible roar all around us and the sky was full of what looked like huge winged turtles, all swooping and screeching and diving around the car ...

Update: The picture's artist is suzyage4. He says he drew the above image back in 2005. It's still timely — Mario is timeless after all.

Super Mario Las Vegas [The Off Topic Forum]