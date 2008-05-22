FINALLY, Beer Pong Comes To WiiWare

Just saw a press release. For Beer Pong. On WiiWare. It's real. Seems JV Games have determined that it's "a game niche yet to be filled", and that "the Wii is the perfect system to replicate the game". There'll be four-player multiplayer, including three-player "Speed Pong", and there'll be no buttons, you just swing with the Wii Remote. Best of all, Beer Pong is but the first in a series of games to be released by JV under the "Frat Party Games" label, meaning Frat Party Games: Stomach Pump and Frat Party Games: Date Rape shouldn't be too far behind.

US, May 21, 2008 - JV Games Inc. is pleased to announce Frat Party Games - Beer Pong. Beer Pong, a game born on a college campus in the early 80s, has grown from a college drinking game to a competitive sport in bars across the country. In mid June 2008, Beer Pong is going to be available for WiiWare, Frat Party Games - Beer Pong is the first slated game in the Frat Party Games™ series.

Featuring two distinct competitive games, Frat Party Games - Beer Pong will offer a traditional tournament-style game of Beer Pong for one to four players and Speed Pong, during which two to three players compete at the same time, each trying to be the first to eliminate all of his or her cups.

Frat Party Games - Beer Pong has been designed exclusively for WiiWare, with accurate and easy to use controls. Frat Party Games - Beer Pong will feature three different play environments and allow players to choose from multiple tabletops to enhance the playing environment.

"Beer Pong is quickly becoming a worldwide sensation, from high-stakes competitions being held here in Las Vegas to more and more establishments creating Beer Pong environments to attract new customers," says JV Games VP Jag Jaeger. "Being Beer Pong players ourselves, we realised this is a game niche yet to be filled, and the Wii® is the perfect system to replicate the game. We created a very accurate and realistic throw system. No buttons to time your throw with; just hold the Wii Remote like you would a normal ball and throw."

Early response has been overwhelming. The Frat Party Games MySpace site (www.myspace.com/fratpartygames) experienced much activity, and staff is having a hard time keeping up with e-mail inquiries. "People are anxious to get their hands on the game," Jaeger says.

JV Games, Inc. is an electronic entertainment company that develops computer, console, and handheld video games. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada; JV Games has been developing premier titles since 1989.