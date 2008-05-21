Finally, Bob Saget On A Video Game Cover

We can close up shop now, video gaming has reached its highest possible pinnacle as TV's Bob Saget gets on the cover of a Nintendo DS game. Destination Software Incorporated today announced the video game adaptation of the hit game show 1 vs. 100, which pits a player against a mob of 100 people in an all-out fight to the death, as Saget lords over the proceedings wearing Ancient Roman Garb.
Okay, it isn't quite that awesome. Basically the show pits a contestant against the combined minds of 100 people. The game will actually include a fun multiplayer mode that pits the player against a friend, effectively making the game 1vs. 1 and therefor not nearly as entertaining, but still.
Expect to see Bob Saget's smiling face adorning game store shelves this June.
ENDEMOL AND DESTINATION SOFTWARE, INC. BRING THE EXCITEMENT OF THE SMASH TV HIT "1 VS. 100" TO PORTABLE VIDEO GAMING
NEW JERSEY (May 20, 2008)—Endemol and Destination Software Incorporated (DSI) today announced the release of a video game for the Endemol franchise "1 vs. 100." The title will be in-stores in June for the Nintendo DS™ system for $19.99. This is the second collaboration for the two companies, as DSI published the multi-platform video game release for "Deal or No Deal" in 2007.
The "1 vs. 100" game recreates the television smash hit while additional modes of play add elements completely unique to the portable video game. Players can compete against a friend through a multiplayer challenge in a tense battle of the brains, as one player must assume the role of "The Mob" of 100 and stop the other from winning. Other variations include a Poker-style trivia game, where players wager cash based on their confidence of the answer. The video game will feature "1 vs. 100" television host Bob Saget.
"We strive to find unique ways to expand home entertainment and television viewership, and bringing a fantastic TV game show like '1 vs. 100' to portable video gaming achieves those objectives," says Tina Hoover, Director of Production for Endemol USA. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with DSI as they achieve repeated success with the family and casual gaming markets."
"We at DSI are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with Endemol," says Steve Newton, Executive Vice President of DSI. "Bringing this incredibly successful game show to a portable video game system allows players to enjoy not only the game, but also a library of challenging trivia questions. '1 vs. 100' is a perfect pick-up-and-play video game title."
In both its seasons on air, "1 vs. 100" has consistently been the #1 or #2 rated program in its timeslot, handily beating tough competition. Also, the show's ratings consistently increase from the first half hour to the second, proving that viewers just can't turn it off and can't get enough!
The deal between DSI and Endemol was facilitated by Joy Tashjian Marketing Group (JTMG) and DSI's licensing agent, 360ep, Inc.
For more information on the "1 vs. 100" video game, visit www.dsigames.com.
