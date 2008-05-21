Finally, Bob Saget On A Video Game Cover

We can close up shop now, video gaming has reached its highest possible pinnacle as TV's Bob Saget gets on the cover of a Nintendo DS game. Destination Software Incorporated today announced the video game adaptation of the hit game show 1 vs. 100, which pits a player against a mob of 100 people in an all-out fight to the death, as Saget lords over the proceedings wearing Ancient Roman Garb.

Okay, it isn't quite that awesome. Basically the show pits a contestant against the combined minds of 100 people. The game will actually include a fun multiplayer mode that pits the player against a friend, effectively making the game 1vs. 1 and therefor not nearly as entertaining, but still.

Expect to see Bob Saget's smiling face adorning game store shelves this June.