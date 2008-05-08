Finally, Designer Label Pac-Man Grenades

Artist Peter Gronquist's currently holding an exhibition in LA, where he takes famous designer labels and associates them with weapons. Think a Chanel RPG, Gucci AK-47, etc, and you're on the right track. One of his exhibits are these delightful, golden Pac-Man grenades. I've no idea which label they're meant to be, but at $US 350 a pop, the more affluent amongst you could do a lot worse if you were in the market for an expensive executive paperweight.
Peter Gronquist Solo Show [NOTCOT, via Hypebeast]
