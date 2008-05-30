Own up. You don't like Metal Gear for the gameplay. All that sneaking, and crawling, it drives you nuts. No, you love it for the talking. The hours and hours and hours of talking. Which is why you'll probably enjoy this, the first 18 minutes or so of Metal Gear Solid 2: Bande Dessinee, the upcoming "digital graphic novel" that tells the story of Metal Gear Solid 2, sans all that unnecessary interactivity. It's out in June in Japan, and as you can see, already has one up on the previous PSP version by featuring voice acting.
First 18 Minutes Of The New Metal Gear Solid Digital Comic
