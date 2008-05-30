The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First 18 Minutes Of The New Metal Gear Solid Digital Comic


Own up. You don't like Metal Gear for the gameplay. All that sneaking, and crawling, it drives you nuts. No, you love it for the talking. The hours and hours and hours of talking. Which is why you'll probably enjoy this, the first 18 minutes or so of Metal Gear Solid 2: Bande Dessinee, the upcoming "digital graphic novel" that tells the story of Metal Gear Solid 2, sans all that unnecessary interactivity. It's out in June in Japan, and as you can see, already has one up on the previous PSP version by featuring voice acting.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles