First Image of Chris O'Donnell In Max Payne

You've see what Mark Whalberg looks like in Max Payne. Now, have a look at actor Chris O'Donnell as created-for-the-movie white collar exec Jason Colvin. He carrying a briefcase and wearing a coat! There's snow flurries!! HOW EXCITING. Hit the jump for a shot of bloody carnage.
