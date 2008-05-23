The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

First Look At Kristin Kreuk As Chun-Li?

Capcom of Japan released the above photo today from the in-production Street Fighter movie, giving us what appears to be our first, heavily artifacted glimpse of Kristin Kreuk as Chun-Li in Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. It's not the traditional blue outfit we're used to seeing Chun-Li sporting, but she has to put that thing in the wash sometime. Of course, Capcom may simply have a cache of photos of Kreuk looking dirty and dishevelled for times like this, so consider this unconfirmed until we get confirmation from Capcom.

