Capcom of Japan released the above photo today from the in-production Street Fighter movie, giving us what appears to be our first, heavily artifacted glimpse of Kristin Kreuk as Chun-Li in Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. It's not the traditional blue outfit we're used to seeing Chun-Li sporting, but she has to put that thing in the wash sometime. Of course, Capcom may simply have a cache of photos of Kreuk looking dirty and dishevelled for times like this, so consider this unconfirmed until we get confirmation from Capcom.
First Look At Kristin Kreuk As Chun-Li?
