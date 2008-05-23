The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

First Look At Tatsunoko Vs. Capcom

We got our first blurry look at Tatsunoko Vs. Capcom courtesy of the pages of Famitsu magazine recently, but the mag's online presence has posted much clearer shots of the 2.5D fighter. It shows off the only confirmed characters—Chun-li, Ryu, Gatchaman and Casshern—and looks... well, it looks rather flat. Odd that Capcom would pump out another Street Fighter game so close to IV, but this one looks to cater to a different crowd, with big, big fireballs and over the top attacks a la X-Men Vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom. Take a peek.

Tatsunoko Vs. Capcom [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles