First Look At Tatsunoko Vs. Capcom

We got our first blurry look at Tatsunoko Vs. Capcom courtesy of the pages of Famitsu magazine recently, but the mag's online presence has posted much clearer shots of the 2.5D fighter. It shows off the only confirmed characters—Chun-li, Ryu, Gatchaman and Casshern—and looks... well, it looks rather flat. Odd that Capcom would pump out another Street Fighter game so close to IV, but this one looks to cater to a different crowd, with big, big fireballs and over the top attacks a la X-Men Vs. Street Fighter and Marvel vs. Capcom. Take a peek.

