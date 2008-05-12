The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

First Official Metal Gear Solid 4 Review

The first Metal Gear Solid 4 review is in! UK Official PlayStation Magazine has written up its thoughts and even put them on paper. And for those who care about things like numbers, the game gets a 10. From the review:

Every question posed and loose end dangled since Metal Gear first introduced stealth gaming to the world in 1987 finds closure here.... Even by the series stratospheric standards, MGS4 is a remarkable high point.... As a fan of the series I was expecting closure. What I wasn't expecting was the game's commitment to framing that closure with so many new ways to experience the series' 'evade or die' core values.

Hit the jump for another peak of the mag. The last line of the article posted after the jump *might* be considered a spoiler. So! If you are trying to stay spoiler-free, you might wanna avoid.

mgs_review_psmuk10.jpg
First Review [N4G Thanks, electroshockwave!]

  • Shug Guest

    Definitely a contender now. I don't think Kojima has ever let anyone down with the MGS series, I have doubts, but I'm sure it'll be great.

