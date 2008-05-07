The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Fla Supreme Court Hears Xbox Killers' Appeal

The three man convicted of slaughtering six people in 2004 with baseball bats in a Florida home because of an Xbox should have been tried separately, a lawyer told the Florida Supreme Court on Monday.

Jerone Hunter and Troy Victorino were both sentenced to death by electric chair or lethal injection in 2006, the third man received a life sentence without parole.

Hunter's attorney argued earlier this week that his client should be spared from execution because he was acting under the "domination" of Victorino, that he had no prior criminal record and suffers from schizophrenia.

The supreme court will make their decision at a later date, but I'd like to think that this is just the last desperate attempt of a vicious killer to escape his just punishment and that the court will be quick in crushing this man's last hopes.

For those of you who don't recall the case, Victorino was angry because one of the victims took his Xbox and clothing from her grandparents vacant home, where he had been squatting, so he crept into her home and bludgeoned her and five others to death with baseball bats as they lay sleeping in bed.

Supreme Court hears death sentence appeal in Xbox slayings [AP]

    Why on earth would you call him an 'Xbox killer'? I mean, there's usually something behind every killing. Isn't the whole point of view we have around here that we shouldn't make unneccesary associations between negative events and games? Focus on the positive, not the made-up negatives? It just sounds to me like a term the tabloids would use.

