Flash Portal Turned Into Real Portal

Remember that 2D, Flash-based version of Portal from last year? Was pretty neat. Well, it's even neater in 3D. The same guys responsible for the original have translated all 40 levels into real Portal maps, which apparently add up to around 3.5 hours of Portal gameplay. And who are you to say no to 3.5 hours of new Portal gameplay?
Portal: The Flash Version MapPack For Portal [wecreatestuff, via Shacknews]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink