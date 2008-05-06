Flash Portal Turned Into Real Portal

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Remember that 2D, Flash-based version of Portal from last year? Was pretty neat. Well, it's even neater in 3D. The same guys responsible for the original have translated all 40 levels into real Portal maps, which apparently add up to around 3.5 hours of Portal gameplay. And who are you to say no to 3.5 hours of new Portal gameplay?
