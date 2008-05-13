Force Unleashed Not Coming To PC, And This Is The Best Excuse Lucasarts Could Come Up With

Well, PC gamers, it looks like piracy isn't the only reason developers are cutting back on the number of games they create for the platform. It's also your expensive, cutting-edge rigs! In trying to explain why Lucasart's upcoming Force Unleashed wouldn't be gracing the company's former home platform, producer Cameron Suey has said:

[If we made the game for high-end PCs] , someone with a low-end PC would have a watered down experience, they would have to turn all the settings down and it wouldn't be the same game. On the other hand if we made that game for as many people as possible then it's not taking advantage of what those $US 4,000 systems can do.

What a load of rubbish! You're gonna cut PC gamers out of the loop, Lucasarts, the least you can do is be straight with them. Or at the very least, come up with a better cover story than "we can't scale the graphics on a PC game".

