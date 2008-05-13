Force Unleashed Not Coming To PC, And This Is The Best Excuse Lucasarts Could Come Up With

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Well, PC gamers, it looks like piracy isn't the only reason developers are cutting back on the number of games they create for the platform. It's also your expensive, cutting-edge rigs! In trying to explain why Lucasart's upcoming Force Unleashed wouldn't be gracing the company's former home platform, producer Cameron Suey has said:

[If we made the game for high-end PCs] , someone with a low-end PC would have a watered down experience, they would have to turn all the settings down and it wouldn't be the same game. On the other hand if we made that game for as many people as possible then it's not taking advantage of what those $US 4,000 systems can do.

What a load of rubbish! You're gonna cut PC gamers out of the loop, Lucasarts, the least you can do is be straight with them. Or at the very least, come up with a better cover story than "we can't scale the graphics on a PC game".

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Interview [VideoGamer]

Comments

  • petey Guest

    They don't know how to scale? So the ds version looks exactly the same as the ps3 version?

    0
  • mcerto Guest

    so instead of screwing over *some* pc users, they're screwing over *all* the pc users.

    well played lucasarts, well played.

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    ...So, Wii users don't care about a watered down experience, but people who have PCs do... You can't tell me every version will be 1:1. Petey makes a good point above me. And what about the mobile version? That's not watered down? At all? Damn, I gotta get me an N-Gage.

    ...K. ...K.

    0
  • H0bbes Guest

    ...and someone from Lucasarts took the Star Destroyer Fractalsponge from www.scifi-meshes.com and used it in their damned trailer!

    0

