Former SEGA Idol Opens Meat House

Swimsuit model and space alien Yuko Ogura is no longer the face of SEGA. The current "image character" is TK, and Ogura's moved onto better things! Like being a "Live Face" mask model or being on TV sometimes and saying things. Look! Ogura now has a chain or Korean BBQ restaurants. I spotted one earlier today. Not sure if this is the kinda place I'd buy raw meat from to cook. And literally fifteen paces from the Ogura meat house?