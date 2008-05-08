Free EoJ Card Friday Take 2

For those of you who missed out on the Official PlayStation Blog's free Eye of Judgment card giveaway last Friday, do not fret! The response for the free cards was so overwhelming that they've decided to go another round. This Friday at 5PM Pacific you can hit up the OPB and submit your email for another chance at the increasingly less rare set two promo cards. I myself completely forgot about the promotion last week, so I welcome the chance to completely forget it again this week. What was I writing about again?

