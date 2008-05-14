Fury League "More Sport Than Traditional Computer Game"

Another press release has arrived from Auran regarding the newly established "Fury League". Yes, the same Fury League we covered four days ago, where Fury players can share in a $25,000 prize pool by competing in various ladders.

If you were wondering how the $25,000 is to be divided, don't worry, I was curious too. According to lead designer Cameron McNeil, players in the top bracket can earn $250 a week, while those at the arse-end can collect $8 per week. There are ten brackets all up.

Auran CEO Tony Hilliam says the Fury League is to be "more like a sport than a traditional computer game." To me, it sounds like the developer is, in an indirect way, bribing people to play. Cash for victory is a good incentive, but shouldn't gamers want to play because it's fun? If it's an extreme measure to bolster the player base, fair enough, but is the model sustainable? Where's the cash coming from?

Not that any of this will matter if the ladders can't get off the ground. I noticed this clause in the release:

A minimum of 2,000 players completing at least 10 games each prior to the commencement of the first Ladder period is required to justify the prize pool. Insufficient entries will result in either postponement or cancellation of the Ladders.

Is Fury currently running with less than 2,000 players? Not the most encouraging numbers.

