Game Mania Offering MGS4 Bonus Blu-Ray Disc

Missed out on the MGS4 Limited Edition? Melbourne-based retailer Game Mania is giving out a bonus Blu-ray disc containing videos, trailers and other goodies with all preorders of the game. Here are the details:

Prologue - Introduction to MGS4s protagonist, Old Snake Metal Gear 20th Anniversary - Brief visual overview of the different Snake characters Big Boss The origin of Snake - Introduction to Big Boss and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Liquid The second Snake - Introduction to Liquid Snake and the original Metal Gear Solid Solidus The third Snake - Introduction to Solidus Snake and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of the Patriots Solid The first Snake - Transition to Solid Snake and MGS4 MGS4 Trailer Collection - E3 2006, USA - Tokyo Game Show 2006, Japan - E3 2007, USA - Game Convention 2007, Germany - Tokyo Game Show 2007, Japan

It's no official limited edition, but a nice deal nonetheless. If you're still looking to place your preorder and have $110 to spend, Game Mania might be the place to do it.