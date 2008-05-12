The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Game Mania Offering MGS4 Bonus Blu-Ray Disc

mgs4_shot.jpgMissed out on the MGS4 Limited Edition? Melbourne-based retailer Game Mania is giving out a bonus Blu-ray disc containing videos, trailers and other goodies with all preorders of the game. Here are the details:

Prologue - Introduction to MGS4s protagonist, Old Snake

Metal Gear 20th Anniversary - Brief visual overview of the different Snake characters

Big Boss The origin of Snake - Introduction to Big Boss and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Liquid The second Snake - Introduction to Liquid Snake and the original Metal Gear Solid

Solidus The third Snake - Introduction to Solidus Snake and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of the Patriots

Solid The first Snake - Transition to Solid Snake and MGS4

MGS4 Trailer Collection - E3 2006, USA - Tokyo Game Show 2006, Japan - E3 2007, USA - Game Convention 2007, Germany - Tokyo Game Show 2007, Japan

It's no official limited edition, but a nice deal nonetheless. If you're still looking to place your preorder and have $110 to spend, Game Mania might be the place to do it.

  • Kurt Guest

    Sounds like what is included in the MGS4 LE. Maybe they manufactured more of the Blu-Ray discs than anything else in the Limited Edition.

  • Solid Squirrel Guest

    Actually, this is the Metal Gear Saga Vol. 2 that is handed out free to any reserve in the U.S. of A. If you have the first one handed out in limited quanities when MGS3 hit, then you would now have a complete set.

