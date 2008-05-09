GAME MGS4 Limited Edition Upgrade Will Cost You $159

Big thanks to reader Brendan, who decided to check out what the deal was with GAME and the LE of Metal Gear Solid 4. We posted a story yesterday with news that the retailer had a "limited" number of copies to sell, despite EBGames having the exclusive.

Brendan was able to confirm that indeed, GAME has the Limited Edition - 20,000 copies apparently (UPDATE: More likely the worldwide number). That's the only bit of good news though. He says the store is asking $159 for the honour.

Do you reckon it's worth it? I know I'd be hard-pressed.