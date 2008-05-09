Gamecock Goes Digital Download

Several Gamecock titles will be available for digital download through PC download portal GamersGate, starting with Stronghold Crusader Extreme in May, Insecticide in June and Velvet Assassin to follow in Q3, the companies announced today.

Gamecock demoed its lineup in more detail earlier this year at its EIEIO press event in Austin, Texas, where amid burlesque dancing, truckloads of Corona and lots of talk about Rollergirls, the developer seemed to want to show off its progressive vibe. Given that many are looking to digital download platforms for the future of PC gaming, it seems a modern-minded move for Gamecock.