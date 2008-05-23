The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GameStop Reveals New Stores, Top 5 Q1 Sellers

GameStop opened a record 210 stores during the first fiscal quarter of 2008, the company announced today. GameStop now operates a total of 5,400 stores worldwide, and said it plans to open between 550 and 600 new stores in 2008, half of them slated for outside the U.S.

The first fiscal quarter brought strong results for GameStop, with earnings up 151.4 percent to $62.1 million, and sales up 41.8 percent to $US 1,813.6 million. The planned new store openings would grow GameStop's international store base by 25 percent, as part of the company's stated goal of developing its market share globally.

Sales of new game software increased an "amazing" 72 percent, according to GameStop - hit the jump for GameStop's top five sellers during its record first quarter.

1. Grand Theft Auto IV (Take-Two)
2. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Nintendo)
3. Mario Kart Wii (Nintendo)
4. Rainbow Six: Vegas 2(Ubisoft)
5. Army Of Two (Electronic Arts)

Notably, GTA IV topped the list even though only five days of its sales fit into the fiscal first quarter.

GameStop chairman and CEO R. Richard Fontaine credited a 34 percent increase in game console install bases and an expanding demographic that is now 38 percent female for the company's growth.

"We continue to attract and serve a broader consumer base as videogaming continues to attract the core gamers and is moving towards becoming mainstream family entertainment," Fontaine said.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles