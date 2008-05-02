Gaming Scarfs for the Wealthy and Cold

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Newly minted Kotakuite Beatboxtaun sent me a pic last night of this super cool Mike Tyson's Punch-Out scarf. Turns out that Beatboxtaun ( a fellow El Pasoan) sells hand-made, game-themed scarfs on Etsy. My personal fave? The Mega Man though the Mario Power-Up has all kinds of cool too knitted into it too.

The 65-inch or so scarfs run $US75 to $US175, pricey yes, cool, also yes. Hit the jump for more pics of more scarfs.

Beatboxtaun

