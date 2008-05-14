Gatorbox 360

Ack! That case mod is SCARY. Over at The Llamma's Game Console Forums, member dfw monkie has created this gator box by hand-sculpting layers of putty and then painting it with a clear-coat for that just crawled out of the swamp look. The eye is especially frightening. Just image it when it's switched on. Or worse, with RROD. Nightmares!
Hit the jump for gator eye pics.
