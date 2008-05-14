The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Gatorbox 360

Ack! That case mod is SCARY. Over at The Llamma's Game Console Forums, member dfw monkie has created this gator box by hand-sculpting layers of putty and then painting it with a clear-coat for that just crawled out of the swamp look. The eye is especially frightening. Just image it when it's switched on. Or worse, with RROD. Nightmares!

Hit the jump for gator eye pics.

Got Gator [The Llamma's via technabob via Albotas]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles