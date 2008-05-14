Gears Of War 2 Screens

Microsoft weren't going to let their Spring Showcase go without dishing out some Gears of War 2 stuff. Here, then, are four screens, which I'm pretty sure are from the already-released trailers, but what they lack in motion, they make up for in size and crispness. I'm not the world's biggest Gears fan, so it's all looking very "same as the last one but louder", but I will applaud them for the use of green. Makes a pleasant change!