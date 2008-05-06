Get Your 360 Fixed - Quickly - In Four Easy Steps

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

If you own a 360, odds are you've had to call Xbox support at least once. Maybe even more than once. And if you have, odds are also high you had a thoroughly unpleasant experience doing so. Next time you need to call them (or, for the lucky few, the first time), then, arm yourself with this quick and easy (and paraphrased) guide to getting shit done, courtesy of Consumerist reader Jason:

1. Call 1-800-4-MY-XBOX
2. Get a reference number for your problem as quickly as possible.
3. Hang up and call the escalated support number, 866-506-3826.
4. Talk to someone who knows what they're doing.

Easy, no?
How To: Quickly Contact Intelligent Life At XBOX Customer Service [Consumerist][Pic]

  • Ninja Catfish Guest

    Well I've contacted Xbox Support once, and it was not a particularly bad experience IMO.
    Got what i needed done after getting all the needed info. Could have been slightly quicker, but hardly worthy of my ire.
    And they had Halo music while on hold. How fecking awesome was that!

