Get Your 360 Fixed - Quickly - In Four Easy Steps

If you own a 360, odds are you've had to call Xbox support at least once. Maybe even more than once. And if you have, odds are also high you had a thoroughly unpleasant experience doing so. Next time you need to call them (or, for the lucky few, the first time), then, arm yourself with this quick and easy (and paraphrased) guide to getting shit done, courtesy of Consumerist reader Jason:

1. Call 1-800-4-MY-XBOX

2. Get a reference number for your problem as quickly as possible.

3. Hang up and call the escalated support number, 866-506-3826.

4. Talk to someone who knows what they're doing.

Easy, no?

How To: Quickly Contact Intelligent Life At XBOX Customer Service [Consumerist][Pic]