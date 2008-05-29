Good Reviews First Please

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Over at MTV Multiplayer, Stephen Totilo is hip-deep in Reviews Week, his week-long look at all things having to do with game reviews, from advertising concerns to stupid PR tricks, such as the following
response former GameSpot reviewer Alex Navarro received when asking a PR rep when the review for a certain Wii game could be posted.

If the review is 9.0 or higher you can post immediately. Lower than 9.0, could you please hold until launch day, November 19th? Thanks.

Based on communications I've had with PR people over the years, yeah...I could definitely see this happening. In this case the GameSpot folks opted to just buy the game at a store and review it, but it makes you wonder, doesn't it?
Video Game Company To Wii Reviewer: Save The Panning For Later, Okay? [MTV Multiplayer]

