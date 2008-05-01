Google Maps Can't Resist Liberty City

Liberty City's a big place. Huge place. Lots of roads, lots of places to see, lots of ways to get lost. Lucky, then, that your woeful Liberty City navigation skills can be bailed out just as easily as your real-world navigation skills, with Google Maps helping set up an interactive map of GTA IV. On it, users can post the exact location of stuff like restaurants, ATMs, easter eggs and strip clubs, should you ever feel up to driving around Liberty City while checking the laptop perched precariously on your lap.

Grand Theft Auto Big Map [Google Maps & IGN]