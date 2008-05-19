Gov. Perry to Keynote E3

Texas Governor Rick Perry will be speaking at this year's E3 Media & Business Summit in July, the Entertainment Software Association Announced.

"Governor Perry and the E3 Media & Business Summit are both great success stories. The Governor's keynote address is especially timely given the high concentration of entertainment software developers and publishers in Texas as well as the state's long-standing support of our industry," said Michael D. Gallagher, CEO of the ESA, which represents U.S. computer and video game publishers. "The Governor's forward-thinking leadership in encouraging the growth and development of our $US 18 billion industry is a roadmap for other state executives who want to transform their state economies for the 21st century."

The governor will be talking about the confluence of politics and video games, a topic that is likely to come to a head this election.