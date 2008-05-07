Gran Turismo Racing Academy Announced

Details are very sketchy, but SCEE and Nissan just announced the GT Racing Academy, which will give gamers a chance to show if they can drive in real life like they do in Gran Turismo. Every step of the academy will be filmed and later made available on the Playstation Network.

It sounds like it's connected to a contest that will give two luck people a four-month, real-life racing tutorial and then have them participate in the Dubai 24-hour race in January.

The vids will hit starting the PSN on May 23rd.

PlayStation Day Conference [Eurogamer]